MSNBC Analyst Wants Police ‘Turning Their Back’ On Republicans Over Gun Control

MSNBC analyst Susan Del Percio said Monday that Democrats needed to get law enforcement to “turn their back” on the Republican Party over civilian ownership of AR-15s.

“When we look at the issue of AR-15s in people’s hands, I think the best partnership we can have right now is with law enforcement,” Del Percio, who calls herself a Republican strategist on her Twitter profile, told “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire. (RELATED: McCaskill Claims ‘Jesus Would Be Shocked’ By Lack Of Gun Control In US)

WATCH:

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that over 24 million “modern sporting rifles,” which include the AR-15, are “in circulation” in a July 2022 release.

“I think Democrats really need to step up with law enforcement, who are condemning these weapons, and that’s who Republicans are afraid of,” Del Percio continued. “There’s no more NRA. Law enforcement turning their back on Republicans on this issue could make a difference.”

The Saturday shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, left eight people dead, while seven others were taken to area hospitals. A police officer on the scene engaged and stopped the shooter, local law enforcement said.

The suspect, Mauricio Garcia, 33, worked as a security guard at an aluminum company and lived in an extended-stay hotel, according to WFAA. A law enforcement source told CNN Garcia legally purchased the firearm used in the attack and other firearms he owned, some of them through private sales.

Garcia reportedly expressed extremist and antisemitic views, The Washington Post reported.

“More people are going to die because the Republican Party is not going to do anything,” Del Percio said.

