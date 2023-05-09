‘Totally Outrageous’: NY Post Reporter Blasts Biden Admin For Banning His Outlet From Event

A New York Post reporter blasted the Biden administration Tuesday for banning the outlet from a Monday event, and ripped media outlets for their silence on the ban.

“It’s totally outrageous, it’s an assault on the free press. That’s what it is,” Jon Levine, a political reporter for the Post, told “America’s Newsroom” host Sandra Smith. “Steve Nelson is our White House Correspondent. He’s a straight shooter. He’s a good friend of mine. He’s legitimately credentialed and he was denied access to this event. It wasn’t even a very important event. And it was sparsely attended as we saw. They said there was no space, but clearly that wasn’t true.” (RELATED: ‘Believe It Now’: Kayleigh McEnany Says Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Proves ‘Deep State’ Is Real)

The New York Post was reportedly excluded from a Monday event where the Biden administration was announcing new proposals to address airline flight delays and cancellations. The Daily Caller was also initially denied access to the event, but later allowed in following an inquiry.

Nelson formerly worked with the Daily Caller.

“Where’s the White House Correspondents Association? Where are the — the industry groups? Where are the good government groups saying, you know, this is wrong?” Levine asked “This is an attack on the First Amendment and free expression. They’re silent as a cricket.”

WATCH:

“You know, I remember when Trump was attacking CNN and Jim Acosta, you could have bottled Jim Acosta’s tears and sold them on Amazon,” Levine added. “And now, nothing.”

The Trump administration attempted to ban the then-CNN White House correspondent after Acosta made physical contact with a White House intern after refusing to relinquish a microphone on Nov. 7, 2018.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020. Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the report, citing a “hacked materials” policy.

Documents released to journalist Michael Shellenberger by Elon Musk show that the FBI contacted Twitter about the potential for leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Biden by the Department of Justice.

