‘We Don’t Weaponize The Law’: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Case, Defends Trump

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ripped the verdict in a civil case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, saying it was an “anaphylactic response” by the establishment to former President Donald Trump.

“I wasn’t one of the jurors, and I’m not privy to all of the facts they have, but I’ll say what everyone else is privately thinking: If the defendant weren’t named Donald Trump, would there even be a lawsuit?” Ramaswamy asked in a statement tweeted out by NBC News reporter Allan Smith. (RELATED: ‘I Think I Did’: GOP Presidential Candidate Says He Helped Get Don Lemon Fired)

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy comes to Trump’s defense following the E. Jean Carroll verdict: “…this seems like just another part of the establishment’s anaphylactic response against its chief political allergen: Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/5iJYBEH1K5 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) May 9, 2023

A jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in a suit brought by Carroll Tuesday, awarding her $5 million. Trump blasted the verdict, calling it part of a wider “witch hunt.”

“Based on the sheer timing of the allegations – that the alleged offense occurred in the mid-1990s and Ms. Carroll did not sue until 2019-2022, far beyond the normal statute of limitations for the underlying offense, and in the middle of a spate of other legal charges against Trump for other ancient allegations – this seems like just another part of the establishment’s anaphylactic response against its chief political allergen: Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy added.

“Believe me, it would be a lot easier for me if Trump weren’t in this race,” Ramaswamy continued. “But in America, we don’t weaponize the law with decades-old allegations to undercut our political opponents.”

Ramaswamy previously criticized the indictment of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on over 30 felony charges in March.

“I want to win this race by showing voters how I will take the America First movement beyond Trump, and I look forward to facing him on the debate stage,” Ramaswamy concluded.

