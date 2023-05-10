Archdiocese Says ‘God Is Trans’ Exhibit In New York Church Removed After Launching Investigation

The Archdiocese of New York said that a church in Manhattan removed its “God is Trans” exhibit after announcing that it would be investigating the parish over the display, according to a statement from a spokesperson to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City hosted an exhibit “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” earlier this week discussing how God is transgender and mapping “the queer spiritual journey by three significant points: Sacrifice, Identity and Communion.” After finding out about the exhibit, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York told the DCNF Wednesday that the church informed the office that the exhibit had been removed. (RELATED: Biden Admin Walks Back Order To Put Out Sanctuary Candle At Catholic Hospital)

“The archdiocese was unaware of the exhibit before we learned about it from the media,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It is my understanding that the parish has removed the exhibit.”

‘God is Trans’ exhibit at ‘very liberal’ NYC Catholic Church raises eyebrows https://t.co/gEOxM4ruaq pic.twitter.com/FD7oo915Lp — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) May 7, 2023

The exhibit was created by artist Adah Unachukwu, who argues in the display’s description that “there is no devil; just past selves” and asks questions such as “What does holiness look like” and “What does your god look like,” according to the New York Post. Several of the parishioners reacted with outrage at the display while others expressed joy that the church was more inclusive of the LGBTQ community and becoming a more “liberal” space for Catholics.

“The queer community has been accepted here for a long time now,” Bill O’Connor, a church member, told the Post. “It’s wonderful having this here and a wonderful church.”

The Archdiocese originally told Newsweek Tuesday that it would be investigating the situation to “get more information” and that “if media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns.”

Pope Francis has condemned gender ideology in recent months, calling it one of the “most dangerous ideological colonizations” today “because it blurs differences and the value of men and women.” The Vatican also released a statement in 2019, calling on the church to be kind and compassionate toward those who identify as transgender, while not accepting that the biological sex of a person can be changed.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.