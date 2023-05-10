Biden Admin To Release Illegal Immigrants ‘En Masse’ Without Tracking Technology, Court Dates

The Biden administration will begin releasing illegal immigrants “en masse” without tracking technology or court dates, according to NBC News.

The Biden administration is preparing a memo to instruct Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to begin the operation, according to NBC News. In the days leading up to the end of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion order, on May 11, Border Patrol processing centers have already exceeded their capacity in multiple sectors of the southern border, according to a document recently obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Implement Asylum Restrictions Ahead Of Trump-Era Border Policy’s End)

A source familiar with the program told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it may be a “workaround” of the recent decision by a Florida judge to block the release of illegal immigrants. The plan will mean migrants will not be tracked using technology, such as cell phones and ankle monitors, through the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

“It’s just an en masse releases. It’s parole plus ATD without the ATD, just parole,” the source said.

“I think this is going to create judicial issues, as what they intend to do is the exact process that the Florida federal judge said was illegal in the Parole + ATD case. i.e. not adequately processing,” the source said, adding that “DHS thinks they have a workaround under a different authority but unclear what that is.”

DHS said the operation will be done to those who undergo “strict” vetting procedures.

“As Republican and Democratic administrations alike have done in the past to protect the safety and security of Border Patrol agents and migrants in the event of severe overcrowding conditions, U.S. Border Patrol sectors may consider releasing certain migrants who have undergone strict national security and public safety vetting to continue their immigration processes,” the DHS spokesperson told NBC.

“This may include processing migrants for parole to reduce the amount of time they spend in custody. Each parole will be considered on an individualized case-by-case basis, and individuals who are released will be required to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and undergo removal proceedings in immigration court,” the spokesperson said.

During a press conference Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that those who will be released without any tracking technology are “a fraction of the people that we encounter.”

“In fact, the vast majority will be addressed in our Border Patrol facilities and in our ICE detention facilities,” Mayorkas said.

DHS Sec Mayorkas dodged my question today on whether the situation at the southern border constitutes a crisis Here’s the video showing him walking away from the podium, right past me and out of the room.@DailyCaller https://t.co/ENgCeqU6KN pic.twitter.com/F1Myn75rHW — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 10, 2023

The effort is meant to ensure that Border Patrol can better focus on illegal immigrants who shouldn’t be in the country. “The targeted use of parole will allow Border Patrol to focus its resources most effectively to quickly process and remove individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the country,” the DHS spokesperson said, according to NBC.

