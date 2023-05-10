Biden Admin To Implement Asylum Restrictions Ahead Of Trump-Era Border Policy’s End

The Biden administration is proposing new asylum restrictions ahead of the end of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion order, on the evening of May 11.

The new proposed rule would make migrants ineligible for asylum if they didn’t seek asylum in another country they passed through, according to the proposal. It comes as migrants are already surging to the southern border in anticipation of Title 42’s sunset. (RELATED: Federal Authorities Move To Clear Dem-Run City’s Streets Of Migrants Amid Surge In Illegal Immigration)

“The rule encourages migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in another country through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain,” the rule states.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the State Department have already announced sweeping measures to attempt to stem the looming flow of migrants by adding processing centers in Latin America. The Biden administration is also sending 1,500 troops to the southern border

“This Administration has led the largest expansion of legal pathways for protection in decades, and this regulation will encourage migrants to seek access to those pathways instead of arriving unlawfully in the grip of smugglers at the southern border,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorka said in a statement Wednesday.

“At the same time, we continue to urge Congress to act on President Biden’s immigration reform proposal, bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers and farm workers, and repeated requests for additional resources to hire more asylum officers and immigration judges so we can finally fix our long-broken immigration system,” Mayorkas.

