Brooklyn Cyclones Giving Away George Costanza Bobbleheads During Their Annual Seinfeld Night

New York City done did it again!

If you’re planning on being in the Big Apple come August, then I highly recommend you buy a ticket to the Brooklyn Cyclones’ Seinfeld Night so you can grab one of these glorious George Costanza bobbleheads.

The Cyclones, who are the High-A minor league baseball affiliate of the New York Mets, fantastically hold an annual Seinfeld Night to celebrate — let’s be honest here — not just one of the greatest sitcoms to ever exist, but one of the greatest television shows period.

Here in 2023, Brooklyn is ratcheting up the event, giving fans in attendance a bobblehead of George Costanza (Jason Alexander). But it’s not just George Costanza … no, no, no … it’s George Costanza on the back of a whale pulling a golf ball out of its blowhole.

Just check out this beauty (that I totally need):

The world is not prepared for this pic.twitter.com/6L7KeCKoIQ — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) May 9, 2023

If you don’t understand why George is sitting on a whale, it’s a reference to the Seinfeld episode “The Marine Biologist,” which is an absolute classic.

During the episode, Jerry tells a lie to an old classmate from college about George, saying that he became a marine biologist who specializes in whales. Well, it completely backfired on Jerry (and George), as Costanza was forced to get a ball out of a whale’s blowhole after Kramer hit it into the fish (I mean mammal) — this to keep the story alive. (RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard Using Hypnosis To Fix His Early-Season Struggles)

Here’s the visual for you:

I totally need to take a trip up to New York City this summer.