REPORT: Bud Light Sales Still In Free Fall As Other Anheuser-Busch Beers Are Beginning To Feel The Sting

Bud Light’s sales slump has seemingly started to impact other beverages under the Anheuser-Busch brand, according to reports.

Sales of Bud Light have fallen 23.4% compared to this time a year ago, according to The New York Post. The brand experienced a 21.4% drop in sales the week before, according to Bump Williams Data. Bud Light in-store sales have also reportedly dropped by over 26% in the week that ended April 22. (RELATED: Man Wearing Full Sized Bud Light Can Arrested For DUI)

The backlash against Anheuser-Busch seems to be affecting beers outside of Bud Light.

Michelob Ultra, another successful beer brand under Anheuser-Busch, has seen their sales numbers erode in recent weeks, falling by 4.4%, according to Bump Williams Data.

Bump Williams claims that the company’s less prominent beer brands are also enduring sales slumps. Natural Light and Busch Light have both seen their sales numbers drop amid the Dylan Mulvaney backlash. Natural Light sales have declined 5.2% and Busch Light sales have declined 1.8%, according to Bump Williams.

Bud Light and Budweiser are the only beers in the U.S. top 10 that have dropped in sales, according to the New York Post.

“If Bud Light doesn’t fix its trend by the end of this month, it will continue to lose market share because it will lose Memorial Day. That kicks off the summer season,” Williams told New York Post, “There has to be a sense of urgency for InBev to correct these trends.”

Budweiser rivals have seen their sales numbers pickup amid the ongoing backlash after partnering with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Miller Lite and Coors Light have picked up in sales, according to Beer Business Daily.