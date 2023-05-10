REPORT: Concern Grows For Britney Spears’ Mental And Physical Health

Fans and followers are becoming increasingly concerned for Britney Spears’ well-being after recent reports allege the star consumes “gallons” of highly caffeinated beverages and stays awake for days at a time, TMZ reported.

Sources with direct knowledge allege Spears chugs a variety of energy drinks, including Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea. They claim the star consumes the drinks throughout the day, according to TMZ.

Fans of Spears have commented on her allegedly manic behavior online, with many saying the star has slurred her words to the point they can’t understand her. Others have taken note of Spears’ highly-energized dances and endless spinning while on camera.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, also known as Dr. Drew, confirmed that people struggling with mental illness often crave the “high” that results from consumption of these types of drinks, despite the fact that they have negative effects on the body, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Famous Actress’ Wedding Rings Reportedly Stolen From Hotel Spa)

Spears has commented directly on her consumption of energy drinks by referencing them in her own social media videos. Video clips of Spears showcasing her energy drinks have made their rounds on social media. (RELATED: REPORT: Celebrities Issue Legal Letters In Effort To Delay Britney Spears’ Tell-All Book)

Britney Spears and her team have not yet commented publicly on the allegations.