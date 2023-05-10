Army Vet Convicted Of Shooting BLM Protester Sentenced To 25 Years Amid Ongoing Push For Pardon

A former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of shooting and killing a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester in Austin during the summer of 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison May 10, despite ongoing attempts by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon him.

A Travis County judge sentenced Daniel Perry to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of 28-year-old Garrett Foster in July 2020, Fox 4 News reported. A Travis County jury on April 8 convicted Perry of killing Foster following an eight-day trial. In the aftermath of the conviction, Abbott promised to work as “swiftly as Texas law allows” to secure a pardon for the Army veteran.

Perry had been driving in the state’s capital when he turned onto a street where a BLM crowd had gathered. Foster — who was reportedly armed with an AK-47 — and several other protestors allegedly approached Perry’s vehicle. Perry’s lawyers have said Perry shot Foster in self-defense after the latter allegedly leveled his rifle at him as Perry remained seated in his car.

A Travis County judge sentenced Daniel Perry to 25 years in prison for the murder of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in July 2020. https://t.co/qTiW6i0eCK — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 10, 2023



Perry’s lawyers filed a motion for a new trial April 11, arguing key evidence had been held back from the jurors, but a Travis County judge struck down the motion May 3. Perry’s lawyers then asked the judge to consider a sentence of 10 years for the veteran, as opposed to the state’s request of 25 years, Fox 4 reported.

The Texas Board Of Pardons and Paroles have already received a request from Abbott to expedite an investigation, recommending a pardon for Perry. “The board will be commencing that investigation immediately. Upon completion, the board will report to the governor on the investigation and make recommendations to the governor. The Board has no further comment,” according to a statement from the Board cited by Fox 4. (RELATED: Joy Reid Argues Greg Abbott Is ‘Bringing Back Lynchiing’ After He Spoke Out In Defense Of Man Who Shot BLM Protestor)

Travis County District Attorney José Garza has requested an appointment with the Board so that he may share evidence “considered by the jury” in the trial, according to the outlet. In addition to reviewing the evidence against Perry, Garza also requested the Board allow statements from Foster’s family before determining whether or not to pardon Perry, Fox 4 reported.