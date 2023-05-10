Elon Musk Asks Don Lemon To Consider Doing A Twitter-Based Show

Elon Musk asked former CNN host Don Lemon on Wednesday whether he has considered hosting a show on Twitter’s platform hours after Tucker Carlson announced he would do it.

Lemon announced, on the same day in April that Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson was let go from the network, that he had been fired.

Lemon posted a short statement expressing his gratitude to his colleagues and slamming the outlet for allegedly not telling him directly. (RELATED: NBC’s Tom Costello Worries Tucker Won’t Be Policed For Speech On New Show)

Musk took to Twitter to try and lure Lemon to host a show on the platform.

“Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger,” Musk tweeted in response to Lemon’s statement that he was leaving the network.

Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

Musk’s pitch comes hours after Carlson announced his new show will air exclusively on Twitter going forward.

“As of tonight, there aren’t many platforms that allow free speech,” Carlson said in a video. “The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site – everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”