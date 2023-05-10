‘Making Squeaking Noises’: Former Abortion Doctor Says His Instinct Was To ‘Suffocate’ Born Alive Baby

Former abortion doctor John Bruchalski, who is now a pro-life OBGYN, told pro-life activist Lila Rose his instinct when a baby was born alive was to “suffocate it.”

Bruchalski’s comments were made during an April 22 interview with Live Action’s Lila Rose, who shared a clip from the interview on Twitter Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Here To Stay’: Trans Surfer Competing With Women Doubles Down Amid Backlash)

“So here I am one night in one room there’s a young baby, about 22 weeks. Mom wants the baby, I’m doing everything I can to keep that pre-term labor intact inside of her so we get it to viability to get it out so that the baby can breath,” Bruchalski told Rose.

“In the very next room, separated by eight inches of a wall maybe, the mom doesn’t want it. Same gestational age…because it wasn’t wanted, I didn’t want it, so I broke water, gave her Pitocin and delivered her.”

“Healthy baby?” Rose asked.

“Healthy baby, making noise.”

“What do you mean by that, making noise?”

“Oh, like crying, wheezing, making squeaking noises,” Bruchalski responded. “Do you know what my first instinct was? To suffocate it, and put a towel on it so mom wouldn’t suffer. But because the baby was a little bit heavier than I thought, I picked it up and put it, threw it on a scale.”

Bruchalski said the baby weighed 505 grams, just 5 grams over the weight limit for what the state of Virginia designated a human life, so he was forced to call in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) doctor.

“She looked quickly and realized what I did, and she said, ‘Hey, Bruchalski, stop treating my patients like little tumors.'”

Bruchalski said the baby was taken to the NICU and lived.