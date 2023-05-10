‘It’s A Witch Hunt’: George Santos Lashes Out At Biden Family, DOJ After Arrest

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York lashed out at the Biden family and the Justice Department Wednesday in his first remarks after being arrested.

“Look, this is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself. We have an indictment. We have the information that the government wants to come after me on. I’m going to comply, I have been complying throughout this entire process,” Santos told reporters outside a federal courthouse in New York, where he entered a not guilty plea. “I have no desire not to comply at this point. They have been gracious in there. Now I’m going to have to go and fight to defend myself.” (RELATED: George Santos Arrested)

WATCH:

“The reality is it’s a witch hunt,” Santos continued. “It makes no sense that in four months, four months, five months, I’m indicted. You have Joe Biden’s entire family receiving deposits…from nine family members receiving money from foreign destinations into their bank accounts. It’s been years of exposing a lot of what you here have reported on them. And yet, no investigation is launched into them.”

Santos was arrested and indicted Wednesday on 13 charges related to unemployment fraud after several months of scrutiny following reports that he had lied about his past employment.

The embattled Republican added that he “looked forward” to clearing his name.

