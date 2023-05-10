House Dems Urge Biden To Drop Sanctions On Socialist Dictatorships To Alleviate Border Crisis

House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to end sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela, blaming the measures in part for the southern border crisis, in a recent letter obtained by The Washington Post.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed certain illegal migrants to be expelled at the border, is set to end Thursday, and its end is expected to prompt a massive surge in illegal immigration. Democrats argued that ending Trump-era sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba would help slow the tide of migrants fleeing to the U.S., according to the Post.

I recently spoke with @USBPChiefEPT about local preparations for the end of Title 42 this week. It’s critical that our community continue a coordinated response to the humanitarian crisis we’re seeing at our border. pic.twitter.com/wglnxqQ5h1 — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) May 8, 2023

“Experts widely agree that broad-based U.S. sanctions — expanded to an unprecedented level by your predecessor — are a leading contributing factor in the current surge in migration,” the letter read, according to the Post. “We urge you to act swiftly to lift the failed and indiscriminate economic sanctions that were imposed by the prior administration.” (RELATED: End Of Trump-Era Border Policy Will Be Felt In Red State Hundreds Of Miles Away, Official Says)

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has faced record numbers of migrant encounters under the Biden administration. Some U.S. officials have said vast numbers of migrants are coming from Venezuela due to worsening economic conditions; these include “difficulties in accessing food, the deterioration of social services and public goods from health care to energy to water; delays in importing essential vaccines; increases in poverty and malnutrition,” according to the letter.

“Ending these indiscriminate economic sanctions regimes is an indispensable part of addressing the migrant crisis,” the letter said.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib both signed the letter, which was spearheaded by Democratic Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, a co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, according to the Post.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.