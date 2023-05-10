Lily Collins’ Wedding Rings Reportedly Stolen From Los Angeles Hotel Spa

Thieves reportedly made off with Lily Collins’ wedding and engagement rings over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The actress reportedly secured her jewelry at the spa located in The West Hollywood Edition Hotel before going in for some relaxing treatments, but returned to find her expensive jewelry gone, according to TMZ. It is reported that other personal, high-valued items belonging to the “Emily In Paris” star were also taken during this incident, according to TMZ.

Lily Collins’ Engagement and Wedding Rings Stolen from Hotel Spa in West Hollywood (Exclusive) https://t.co/WV0OKDd1D4 — People (@people) May 10, 2023

Collins had reportedly also secured some electronics at the spa, which also went missing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the theft and combing through security footage for any leads, according to TMZ.

Initial reports indicate there was no forced entry in the area where Collins’ items were stored. The exact value of the stolen rings and personal items has yet to be determined.

The theft has been reported as “over $10,000.” No suspect information has been released at this time. (RELATED: High Value Container With $20 Million Worth Of Contents Stolen From Toronto Airport)

Phil Collins’ famous daughter is one of many celebrities to be targeted with theft in recent months. Burglars made off with items from Drake’s residence in January, while LAFC star Kellyn Acosta lost a number of watches during a residential robbery in February.

Police continue to investigate the theft of Collins’ items, and the story continues to develop.