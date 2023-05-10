Los Angeles, Miami, New York City Among Best Cities For Basketball Fans; Daytona Beach, Austin Among Worst

My beloved Miami is represented well in this study. Very, very well.

With the NBA and NHL Playoffs going on at the same time, it’s one of the most magical times of the year as a sports fan. And for yours truly, it’s been an absolutely amazing experience with both my Miami Heat and Florida Panthers making deep playoff runs, and neither was expected to do any of this. If you’ve been paying attention to my blogs, you know how special everything has been for me as a South Florida sports fan.

To celebrate the NBA postseason in particular, personal-finance website WalletHub released a study on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Basketball Fans. To find the best (and worst) cities for both NBA and NCAA basketfall fans, WalletHub compared over 290 of the United States’ biggest cities using 21 key metrics, which ranged from the success of each city’s NBA and college basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

Here are the top 10 best cities for basketball fans, according to the WalletHub study:

Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA San Francisco, CA Philadelphia, PA Salt Lake City, UT Miami, FL Washington, DC New York, NY San Antonio, TX, Atlanta, GA

Here is WalletHub’s top 10 worst cities for basketball fans:

New Britain, CT Easton, MA Daytona Beach, FL Pocatello, ID Commerce, TX Bethlehem, PA Dover, DE Berkeley, CA Austin, TX Wichita, KS

I also want to point out how Miami has the highest fan engagement out of all NBA teams with a 43.96 mark.

Shoutout to WalletHub, man. I love how the 305 was all over this study. (RELATED: REPORT: DJ Rodman Joining Bronny James At USC)

GO HEAT! (And Canes at that)