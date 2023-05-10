Los Angeles Nonprofit Reportedly Hands Out Free Meth Pipes To Homeless

A Los Angeles nonprofit has allegedly been handing out free meth pipes to the homeless, according to Fox 11.

The nonprofit organization, Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles, allegedly drives around the Skid Row neighborhood and hands out meth pipes to the homeless, according to Fox 11. Skid Row is considered one of the largest homeless communities in the United States.

The nonprofit’s actions have reportedly brought significant backlash from those in the community who see them as worsening drug addiction issues among the homeless. Used meth pipes are reportedly scattered on the streets where the nonprofit operates.

“They had boxes of it passing it out, and I’m like, this is a damn shame… they shouldn’t be doing this,” resident Tony Anthony told Fox 11. (RELATED: ‘You’d Be Angry Too’: LA Squanders Millions Of Dollars In Housing Vouchers As Homeless Death Rate Soars)

Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles claims to offer syringes and naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdose, on their website. The organization claims to offer a “harm reduction” model that meets “people where they are” and helps “them reduce the harms associated with their drug use.”

Homeless “Healthcare” of Los Angeles shown on undercover video passing out METH PIPES to the homeless in Los Angeles on SKID ROW🐀🧌☠️ pic.twitter.com/elLBnqMBFq — TechnocracyNow033 (@SBodago) May 2, 2023

The executive director of Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles has reportedly not issued a statement, the outlet noted.

Handing out free drug paraphernalia to the homeless has gained popularity among homeless advocacy organizations. Many of these organizations claim handing out free meth pipes lowers spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C through encouraging smoking drugs rather than injecting them, OPB reported.