REPORT: Man Alleging To Be Jay Z’s Son Files Court Order For Unsealed Records, DNA Test

Rymir Satterthwaite, 30, filed a court order to unseal his case against Jay-Z and make the rapper take a DNA test, claiming the star is his father, the Daily Mail reports.

Satterthwaite alleges he is Jay-Z’s biological son, and is laser-focused on ensuring the megastar acknowledges that fact, according to the Daily Mail.

He filed a motion with the New Jersey Supreme Court in February requesting the court unseal documents going back as far as 2012. In the motion, he argued that keeping records under wraps prevents him from receiving his due process, the Daily Mail reported.

The court rejected his motion because it said it does not have jurisdiction to re-open matters in the appeals court or unseal records in trial court, the Daily Mail said. Satterthwaite re-filed the motion in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court and it is reportedly currently under consideration.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” he told the Daily Mail Monday. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will,” he said.

Satterthwaite is not going to give up, and is adamant about seeing the DNA testing through.

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he said.

“And I will win because the law is on our side,” Satterthwaite said, according to Daily Mail.

Satterthwaite claimed that his mother, Wanda, was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Jay-Z during the early 1990s, before he became a huge star. She alleges that she and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, had broken up by the time Satterthwaite was born, the Daily Mail added.

She opted to put her childhood sweetheart’s name on the birth certificate. His father’s name is listed as “Robert Graves” on the legal document.

This is not the first time the family has tried to reach out to Jay-Z in an effort to obtain DNA proof that Satterthwaite is his child. Satterthwaite allegedly filed a civil lawsuit in New Jersey in 2011 seeking child support, but Wanda originally filed it in the Pennsylvania, causing Jay-Z’s legal team to argue the case should be dismissed, the Daily Mail continued.

At the time, Jay-Z’s legal team argued he should not have to take a DNA test in New Jersey because he does not live there and owns no property in the state. This argument resulted in the case’s dismissal, to which Satterthwaite’s legal team appealed with property and tax records showing Jay-Z owned property in New Jersey.

The appeal failed after the rapper’s lawyers argued the records did not prove the Shawn Carter listed on the documents is Jay-Z. Satterthwaite filed a similar lawsuit in 2014 and the case was dismissed again. His legal team continued to file lawsuits against Jay-Z and other New Jersey officials and all of the cases were dismissed.

Satterthwaite is hoping the files pertaining to his original case against Jay-Z will be unsealed as a result of his latest legal filing.

Jay-Z’s attorney was first contacted about a DNA test by Satterthwaite’s godmother Lillie Coley, who was given custody of him in 2011, the Daily Mail said. They said they never received a response from the rapper’s legal team about any DNA testing.

A legal representative from Jay-Z’s camp released a letter to Daily Mail indicating “[t]he allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals That Woody Harrelson May Be His Half-Brother)

“I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering,” the attorney said to the Daily Mail.

The rapper shares three children with Beyoncé: daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.