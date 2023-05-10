‘You Are Simplifying The Issue’: GOP Rep Pushes Back Against CNN Anchor Over Migrant Crisis

Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler pushed back against CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Wednesday for allegedly trying to simplify the migrant crisis.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams proposed shipping more than 300 asylum-seeking single male migrants to hotels in Rockland and Orange Counties as Title 42 is set to end Thursday. Adams intended to provide roughly 300 men with up to four months of shelter, food and medical care, according to The New York Times.

The move received pushback, with Rockland County executive Ed Day issuing a state of emergency announcing no municipality would be permitted to transport migrants or house them in the county without his permission. (RELATED: ‘Our Concern Is Public Safety’: NY County Official Threatens To Sue Eric Adams If He Sends Migrants To Suburbs)

Harlow questioned the district’s decision to reject helping after Lawler explained that when he asked the city what would happen after four months, he was told the city would try to round the migrants up but couldn’t guarantee it.

“New York City has processed some 60,000 migrants since last spring, 40,000 remain in New York City and Mayor Adams is talking about starting off with 30 migrants and getting up to 340, which is the number that you cited, and they are paying for it. Just to put a button on this issue, is there no role in which you believe the counties in your district can help, especially when it is being funded for four months at least by the city of New York?”

“Respectfully, I think you are simplifying the issue here,” Lawler pushed back. “Number one, the mayor is saying we are going to start out with 30, get up to 340. They want to fill the hotel, which can handle 340 people very quickly. They said this is a pilot program, which means this is the beginning, not the end. So you’re talking about hundreds, if not thousands, more coming into the county.”

WATCH:

Lawler then raised the question of what the migrants will be doing during the day and called Adams’ proposal “totally unacceptable.”