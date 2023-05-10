NFL Reveals Miami Dolphins And New York Jets Will Play In The First-Ever Black Friday Game

I can dig this as a Phins fan.

Last month, when the New York Jets landed Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, one of the biggest thoughts was that the Jets were going to have a lot of their games on national television.

Well, it appears that will be the case. The NFL revealed Wednesday morning that the Jets will be featured in and hosting one of the biggest games on the league’s schedule. In the 2023 season, the National Football League is having its first-ever Black Friday game, and it will be Aaron Rodgers and the boys hosting my Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

The date of the game is Friday, November 24, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Divisional game on Black Friday? YES. We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big 🍎. Catch us on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3gaiGnhvnN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

Also, my Dolphins have an international game in Frankfurt, Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a peep at the entire list of international games that the NFL revealed:

NFL’s 2024 International Schedule: 🏈Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London. 🏈Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham. 🏈Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham. 🏈Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt. 🏈Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

And here’s a couple of other holiday games that the league announced as well:

Merry Christmas from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/npfV45AwF9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

The NFL’s New Year’s Eve party: Bengals at Chiefs, Dec. 31, Week 17, 4:25 ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/5vXRGECe6D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

I like everything I’m seeing as a Miami Dolphins fan so far.

We’re a sexy team, and we deserve sexy games, and getting us started with the very first Black Friday game in NFL history (which is cool in itself) against our rival New York Jets, who are now obviously led by legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is absolutely fantastic. And we (particularly Tyreek Hill) also get our day against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in an international contest, and in Germany at that — usually we’re in England.

Good times ahead for my Miami Dolphins. (RELATED: A Crazy Amount Of People Are Betting On Deion Sanders, Horrific Football And Insane Odds To Win National Championship)

P.S. Happy birthday to our owner Stephen Ross!

Everyone at https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr would like to wish Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross a Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/3yUews7Lw2 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) May 10, 2023

GO PHINS!