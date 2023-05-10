Northern, Coastal Border Agents Asked To Deploy South Ahead Of Title 42’s End, Memo Shows

Northern and Coastal border agents are being asked to deploy south ahead of the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era migrant expulsion policy, on Thursday evening, according to an internal Border Patrol memo obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

As part of “Operation Double Dose,” border agents will voluntarily deploy to San Diego, Yuma and the Rio Grande Valley sectors down south, according to the Wednesday memo. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the surge of migrants expected to hit the southern border will “be chaotic for a while” when Title 42 ends. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ICE Memo Calls For ‘Rapidly Releasing’ Illegal Immigrants Ahead Of Trump-Era Border Policy’s End)

“U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) is anticipating a post-Title 42 surge of illegal migration along the Southwest Border (SBO), where processing, holding, and transportation capacities will be further strained. Due to the additional strain, USBP HQ is seeking volunteers from SBO, Coastal border (CB), and Northern Border Sectors (NB) to temporarily detail personnel to various SBOs to enhance processing, transportation, and custody capabilities,” the memo stated.

The deployments will compromise the security of the northern border, National Border Patrol Council President for the Swanton sector in New York, New Hampshire and Vermont Sean Walsh told the DCNF. The Swanton sector is an epicenter for illegal migration, where Border Patrol recorded an 846% surge in apprehensions of illegal migrants in January.

“The northern border will be left wide open because of the lack of planning. It is nothing short of the failure to secure the borders. There should be accountability for not only those responsible for these open border policies but for those in charge of implementing this administration’s disastrous border policies. Once again agents on the northern border will be tasked with processing the southern border’s traffic while still under siege on the northern and coastal borders,” Walsh said.

The deployments will last until the agents at the southern border can handle the situation, and, in the meantime, agents still stationed up north and along the coast will also help by virtually processing migrants that cross, the memo stated.

“The deployments will be sustained until such time as organic resources are about to manage the influx of illegal migrants. Virtual processing (VP) will continue to be refined at each impacted sector with respect to facilities and equipment availability,” the memo stated.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

