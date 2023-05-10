‘Most Voters Are Frankly Kinda Tired Of Y’all’: Rep. Byron Donalds Spars With CNN Panel Over Town Hall With Trump

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds sparred with a CNN panel Wednesday about the network’s Republican Presidential town hall Wednesday.

Donalds accused the town hall of politically attacking former President Donald Trump on the issues, leading the panel to defend CNN anchor and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins, adding that she fact checked the former president. The representative criticized the town hall for discussing the January 6 Capitol riot rather than inflation and political issues that matter more to the American voters.

“You do acknowledge Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, correct?” commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.

“Again, we gonna continue to talk about 2020. Hold on, let me tell you why most voters are frankly kinda tired of y’all bringing this up. Inflation, border—” Donalds said.

“You don’t have the courage to express your opinion?” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked.

“I’m a Republican voter!” Griffin interjected. “I’m a Republican voter.”

Donalds pointed to inflation, the debt ceiling, fentanyl crises and foreign policy as topics that truly matter to the American voter. (RELATED: Trump Says E. Jean Carroll’s Story Is ‘Fake,’ Accuses Case Of Attempting ‘Election Interference’)

“You won’t state your opinion about what actually, factually what happened in the 2020 election? I want you to just speak the truth,” Cooper told Donalds.

“This is what’s frustrating to a lot of people. You want me to state it the way you want me to state it,” Donalds continued.

“No I don’t, I want you to just answer the question. Do you believe the election was rigged?” Cooper asked.

Donalds continued to explain Americans’ frustrations with current policy issues and their disinterest in January 6. He argued that all people can contest an election and go to court to challenge the results, and defended Trump for expressing his feelings on the 2020 election.

CNN’s Van Jones said Collins mastered fact-checking a “lie machine” on his statements about the 2020 elections on live television. Griffin commended Collins for holding herself together while facing “sexist attacks.”

“I thought Kaitlan did a masterful job. She’s a matador against the bull,” Jones said.

Griffin argued that other possible Republican contenders, including Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, are capable of securing the border and combating inflation. Donalds said Trump “did the job” and thus appeals to Republican voters.