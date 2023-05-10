Sen. Dianne Feinstein Releases Health Update

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will “work a lighter schedule” as she continues to recover from shingles, she said Wednesday.

Feinstein returned to Washington on Tuesday after more than two months of medical leave, but she missed votes on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 89-year-old, who will not run for reelection in 2024, has faced calls from fellow Democrats to resign her seat. (RELATED: AOC Calls For Dianne Feinstein To Resign: ‘Causing Great Harm’)

“I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate. I’m grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein is not fully recovered even though she returned to DC yesterday. “Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule…” pic.twitter.com/UIcWRsE43F — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 10, 2023

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover,” she added.

Feinstein arrived at the Capitol shortly after 3pm, and aides pushed her in a wheelchair as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York accompanied her. Schumer said earlier Wednesday that Feinstein is “raring to go to help the people of California.”

Some House Democrats have begun calling on Feinstein to resign, arguing that she is unable to carry out her official duties. She sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her absence has prevented the committee from advancing several nominees. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee are all running to replace her.