Trump Says He Will Pardon ‘Large Portion’ Of J6 Rioters

Former President Donald Trump said he would pardon a “large portion” of those federally charged for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 upon winning the 2024 election.

Former Daily Caller reporter and CNN host Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump on whether he would pardon Jan. 6 prisoners during a town hall Wednesday night.

“I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably they got out of control, but, you know, when you look at Antifa, what they’ve done to Portland, and if you look at Antifa, look at what they’ve done to Minneapolis and so many other – so many other places, look at what they did to Seattle. And BLM – BLM, many people were killed,” Trump responded.

“These people – I’m not trying to justify anything, but you have two standards of justice of this country, and what they’ve done – and I love that question because what they’ve done to so many people is nothing – nothing. And then what they’ve done to these people, they’ve persecuted these people,” he continued.

“And yeah, my answer is I am most likely – if I get in I will most likely – I would say it will be a large portion of them, you know? They did a very – and it’ll be very early on. And they’re living in hell right now,” Trump added.

Collins then asked if Trump would pardon the four Proud Boys members who were charged. (RELATED: Proud Boys Leader, Members Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Case)

“I don’t know. I’d have to look at their case but I will say in Washington, D.C., you cannot get a fair trial — you cannot. Just like in New York City you can’t get a fair trial,” Trump responded.