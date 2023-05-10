Vivek Ramaswamy Calls For Raising The Voting Age To 25

Conservative businessman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is proposing raising the voting age to 25, according to Politico.

Ramaswamy will announce his policy proposal this week in the key early primary state Iowa in order to add “value” to voting, which would require amending the constitution, according to Politico. The conservative businessman will allow exceptions for those over 18 if they are serving in the military, are a first-responder or pass a civics test, similar to those seeking citizenship.

“There needs to be some civic experience you need to have gone through in order to actually vote,” Ramaswamy told Politico. “That experience could be living seven years as an adult and voting at age 25. That experience could be direct service to the country or some first responder service.”

“[T]he objective is not to stop people from voting,” he told Politico. “It’s to value voting itself and everybody’s equal and on the same foot at the age of 25 and onward.” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Need 23,000 Employees’: Vivek Ramaswamy Calls For Federal Reserve Reform After Rate Hike)

The conservative businessman has previously touched on the idea in both of his books, “Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence,” according to Politico.

Ramaswamy’s proposal could attract criticism from Democrats, as a large portion of their base comes from younger voters. In the 2022 midterm elections, 63% of those 18 to 24 years old voted blue, according to NBC’s exit poll.

Ramaswamy’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

