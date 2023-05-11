Brawl Erupts To Cap Off Intense Ending To Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers Game 4

Panthers in five.

Facing elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against my Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to avoid being victims of a sweep after getting a 2-1 victory over the Cardiac Cats (who nearly came back on Toronto … again).

But there was no party for the Maple Leafs when the horn sounded, rather an outright brawl (that Toronto started by throwing punches) erupted that involved literally every player that was on the ice in that particular moment.

My Cats had a few chances to tie the game in the final minute of action, and with the circumstances being what they were, tensions were at an all-time high — the Leafs didn’t want to be eliminated, and the Panthers wanted to move on. Well, with things at a boiling point and Florida’s Brandon Montour landing a big hit on Toronto’s Morgan Rielly, Maple Leafs teammates got defensive over Rielly and started collectively throwing punches at Montour.

And that’s when outright chaos broke out in the form of an absolute brawl, with both team’s players shoving each other and throwing blows, completely ignoring the referees trying to break things up. Helmets were flying, bodies were slamming boards and ice, sticks were getting tossed, it was beautiful. (RELATED: Los Angeles, Miami, New York City Among Best Cities For Basketball Fans; Daytona Beach, Austin Among Worst)

This is the standard for a grade A hockey brawl:

Chaos and madness breaks out at the buzzer with quite a few punches thrown#LeafsForever | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/E5L3RQLLEA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 11, 2023

My Florida Panthers might have taken the L, but this certainly gets me hyped up for Game 5, and like I said…

PANTHERS IN FIVE, BABY! GO CATS!