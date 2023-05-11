Editorial

Charles Barkley And Shaq Get Accused Of Making Fun Of Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis After Suffering Head Injury

Andrew Powell Contributor
People need to stop being so sensitive.

During Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis was forced to exit the contest after suffering a head injury.

Davis was so dizzy that he had to be taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair, according to Chris B. Haynes of TNT.

Following the game during a report about Davis’ injury, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal started laughing, and then later on, Barkley ended up mimicing someone in a wheelchair while laughing with the rest of the crew (except for Ernie Johnson) and accusing Kenny Smith of doing it.

And though it just looks like innocent fun, and they weren’t actually making fun of Anthony Davis (from my point of view), and it was friggin’ hilarious — I’m not gonna lie, I chuckled — some people weren’t happy about it at all. (RELATED: Los Angeles, Miami, New York City Among Best Cities For Basketball Fans; Daytona Beach, Austin Among Worst)

And to be exact, Lakers fans … who were absolutely livid.

Imagine being this fake outraged … stink.