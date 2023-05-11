‘But, You’re Right’: CNN Reporter Visibly Taken Aback After GOP Voter Slams Him On-Air For Trump Question

CNN’s Gary Tuchman was visibly taken aback Wednesday night when a Republican voter quickly rebuffed him for trying to criticize former President Donald Trump for answering a question the network had asked.

Trump sat down for a town hall with CNN at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, where he discussed the 2020 election, the current state of the economy and foreign affairs, as well as his own personal legal happenings.

Moderator and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins began the night by asking Trump if he would go back on calling the 2020 election “rigged” and other questions related to the Jan. 6 riot. (RELATED: ‘You’re A Nasty Person’: Trump Interrupts CNN Host)

“[Trump] has lied about the 2020 election, stuffed ballot boxes, that’s all made up, he’s lost dozens of court cases. Does it bother you that he keeps talking about 2020 and not 2024?” Tuchman asked the group of GOP voters after the town hall.

New Hampshire Republican Jonathan Leslie, 40, who voted for Trump twice, first blamed CNN for asking Trump about 2020 at all.

“So, I feel like part of it’s also the media narrative, as you guys asked him the first question at the town hall about the 2020 election, rather than current stuff,” Leslie said.

“So don’t you think he could say ‘It’s time for me to start talking about 2024,’ and not lies that aren’t true?” Tuchman pressed.

“Couldn’t the media ask him a question about 2024?” Leslie immediately shot back.

WATCH starting at 00:41

“Well, there were questions, but you’re right, that was the first thing, but that’s something that was on our mind and that’s why it was asked first,” Tuchman said before moving on to the next voter.