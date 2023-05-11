Paul Walker’s Daughter Will Honor Father’s Legacy In The New ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, will honor her father’s legacy by making a cameo appearance in the new “Fast and Furious” movie, “Fast X.”

Walker announced her upcoming appearance in the film on her Instagram account on Thursday.

“A preview of my cameo in Fast X,” she wrote in a caption of the clip. “The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too.”

“With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” she wrote.

Walker went on to credit the people that embraced her as she took on this new role.

Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much," she wrote.

The legendary Paul Walker was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT driven by his friend and financial advisor Roger Rodas. He was killed November 30, 2013, when Rodas lost control of the Porsche at over 100 mph and the vehicle burst into flames, according to The Guardian.