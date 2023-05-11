Disney Turned Down Meeting With Uyghur Genocide Victims To Talk China Ties, GOP Reps Claim

Disney failed to follow through on plans to meet with the families of Uyghur genocide victims about the company’s operations in China, Republican lawmakers alleged Thursday.

Disney leadership initially agreed to a meeting after Uyghur families and activists reached out, but has since avoided following up with the victims and cut off communication, according to a letter from lawmakers to Disney CEO Bob Iger, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon. Human rights advocates were seeking the meeting to discuss Disney’s filming of the movie Mulan, which took place in the Xinjiang province where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is carrying out a genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

SCOOP: Disney Refused Meeting with Uyghur Genocide Victims, Lawmakers Say — Amid controversy around its close relations with the CCP, Disney pulled out of meeting with genocide victims, @RepJimBanks & @RepGallagher disclose https://t.co/Ss6S46aUSf — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 11, 2023

“Disney publicly praised Chinese Communist Party agencies committing genocide and then privately scorned their victims,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the Free Beacon. “It’s time for Disney to own up to its mistakes and make amends.”

Credits in the film thanked multiple CCP government agencies, including one sanctioned by the Trump administration for human rights violations. The lawmakers allege that Disney cooperated with the very authorities committing genocide against the Uyghurs while it was happening, the outlet reported.

The lawmakers would like Iger, who served as Disney’s executive chairman at the time of the filming, and other Disney executives to “make amends” by meeting with Uyghurs and members of Congress.

The House Select Committee on China is stepping up scrutiny of American corporations with close ties to China, including not only Disney but Adidas and Nike as well. Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, also signed the letter. (RELATED: Biden Went Easy On China After Spy Balloon Rift To Avoid Ruining Relationship With Beijing: REPORT)

Disney is already facing political pressure on domestic issues due to its ongoing spat with Republican Florida Gov. and presumptive presidential contender Ron DeSantis.