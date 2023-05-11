Business

Elon Musk Teases New CEO To Run Twitter

Corey Walker Reporter
Elon Musk announced Thursday he found someone to take over his role as CEO of Twitter, without disclosing who his replacement will be.

Musk tweeted he has found a replacement who will start in 6 weeks. Musk claimed he would become Chief Technology Officer and executive chairman of the company.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Musk tweeted, “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he tweeted.

Musk said new responsibilities will be oversight of products, software, and systems operations. Twitter’s new CEO appears to be female but he did not disclose her identity. (RELATED: ‘You Just Lied’: Elon Musk Presses BBC Journalist Who Said There’s A Rise In Hateful Content On Twitter)

Musk has served as CEO of Twitter since October 2022 when he officially bought the company. Since taking over control of Twitter, Musk has reportedly fired over 80% of employees. Musk claimed in April Twitter went from over 8,000 employees to around 1,500 employees under under his leadership, Business Insider reported.

In December, he ran a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down as CEO, of which roughly 58% of respondents answered “yes.” In February, Musk announced he might be ready to depart his CEO role of Twitter by the end of 2023.