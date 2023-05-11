‘They’re Telling Their Families’: DCNF Reporter Explains Why Mayorkas Statements Aren’t Stopping Border Surge

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said Thursday that word of mouth about the border was undercutting statements by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This policy outlines that ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is being instructed to rapidly release, in fact, migrants who have positive claims of credible fear,” DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer told Newsmax host Shaun Kraisman. “Credible fear is often known as a loophole to get into the country. So actually, while Title 42 has existed, migrants have actually claimed credible fear and been let into the country.” (RELATED: ‘Tomorrow Is Going To Be A Day Of Infamy’: Trump Predicts 15 Million Illegal Immigrants From End Of Title 42)

WATCH:

Documents obtained by the DCNF reveal that agents are being instructed to place most illegal immigrants on parole. The Biden administration announced the use of Title 42, a public-health measure used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants, would end Thursday.

Mayorkas has claimed that the border is not open on multiple occasions, including during a press conference where he ignored questions from Taer. Mayorkas predicted during testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee at an April 18 hearing that there would be a surge of migrants after Title 42 expired.

“So you mentioned the DHS secretary and his ramping up of this campaign to target the cartels’ rhetoric and smugglers’ rhetoric, but in the meantime, migrants are coming across, they’re getting released and they’re telling their families that are south of the border that that’s happening and that’s really the message, I think, that’s resonating with migrants,” Taer told Kraisman.

“So the focus being on the smugglers and putting out these PSAs, which they revealed yesterday about crossing the border illegally, that it has consequences, but the stories that they hear from their friends and family members who end up in places like New Jersey and New York after crossing the southern border, that tells a different story to them,” Taer continued.

Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported that 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

