‘Don’t F*cking Shoot Her!’: Bodycam Shows Moment Cop Shoots, Kills Woman After She Allegedly Pulled Knife

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment a New York woman, allegedly armed with a knife, was shot and killed by Hyde Park police officers.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2022, and footage was released Tuesday by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation.

Officers were called to the Dutchess County home on the day of the incident in response to reports of physical domestic violence, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. Upon their arrival, officers de-escalated a dispute between 34-year-old Jamie Feith and her partner, who has not been identified. Feith, a mother of three, was killed in an altercation with officers that day, around 3:30 p.m. (RELATED: Video Shows Officer Fatally Shoot Man Allegedly Holding Child Hostage)

Video of the incident, taken from Trooper Christopher Miller’s body camera, begins by showing officers escorting Feith through the home when she allegedly pulled a knife out of her pocket, according to the Journal. One officer can be heard repeatedly shouting “knife.”

“911, send an additional, we’ve got one at gunpoint,” the officer said as another wrestled Feith to the living room floor and attempted to disarm her.

Officers then ran back to the kitchen, telling Feith to “Get back!” as they attempted to use a stun gun on her. This attempt was unsuccessful, however, and Feith continued to approach the officers, still allegedly armed with the knife, the Journal reported.

One of the officers can then be heard shouting “shoot her,” with Officer Joshua Kemlage firing a total of four shots at Feith, according to the Journal.

Feith’s partner was behind the officers when this happened, and could be heard screaming, “No! No! Don’t fucking shoot her!”

“What the fuck! Get off of her. Get off of her,” he yelled as an officer restrained Feith, adding, “Don’t fucking kill me. Don’t fucking kill me.”

Feith was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported. The attorney general’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.