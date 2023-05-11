Joy Behar Melts Down After Trump Town Hall, Calls Trump Supporters A ‘Cult’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar melted down Thursday following a CNN town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, saying the network shouldn’t have had the event.

“I have to say, I was wrong. She said they shouldn’t show him,” Behar said, referring to co-host Sunny Hostin. “And I said they should, because I’m a big defender of the First Amendment, and everybody should show who they are, and let’s vote accordingly, but what I didn’t know was that the audience would be filled with his cult. I would like to know if CNN was passing out Kool-Aid before the event started.” (RELATED: ‘Tomorrow Is Going To Be A Day Of Infamy’: Trump Predicts 15 Million Illegal Immigrants From End Of Title 42)

WATCH:

Trump took part in a town hall moderated by CNN host Kaitlan Collins, a former Daily Caller reporter, Wednesday evening. During the event, he clarified a social media post on the Constitution, called on Republicans to be willing to default on the national debt if President Joe Biden didn’t agree to spending cuts and clashed with Collins about the 2020 election.

“I saw a bad stand-up comedian with a bunch of people in his cult who love him,” Behar said. “That’s not America, as far as I’m concerned. That’s not American.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Behar’s comments.

“I have to respectfully disagree. This is a democracy,” Griffiin said.

“He’s the GOP frontrunner, outperforming other people by double digits. By the way, people got to see who he is,” Griffin added, claiming that Trump turned off moderates and independents.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.