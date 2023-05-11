Judge Denies New Trial For Megan Thee Stallion That Is Facing A 22-Year Jail Sentence

Superior Court Judge Herriford rejected rapper Tory Lanez’ request for a new trial in a shooting case involving fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Judge Herriford denied a motion from Lanez’ legal team after the rapper was convicted of three felonies in December, including the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez argued that evidence produced in the case was wrongly admitted and should not have been referenced in the first place, but the judge indicated the exclusion of the evidence would not have swayed the verdict in the trial, according to CTV News. Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation back to Canada.

Tory Lanez motion for a new trial has been denied. He is reportedly facing 22 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/B0QcOKmYoX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 9, 2023

Lanez could reportedly be heard attempting to gain compassion from the judge even after she had ruled against him and had already moved on to her next task. “I could be your son. I could be your brother,” he said, as he was escorted out of the courtroom and back to prison, according to CTV News.

It is believed that Lanez’ lawyers will be appealing to a higher court. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Alleging To Be Jay Z’s Son Files Court Order For Unsealed Records, DNA Test)

The star’s legal team alleges that a post from his Instagram account was improperly admitted into evidence, and claim DNA evidence that prosecutors used to argue Lanez was the likely shooter fell well short of industry standards.

Tory Lanez is currently facing a minimum of 9 years in prison pic.twitter.com/72TjNAK98i — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 10, 2023

Lanez’s attorneys had an elaborate presentation and were prepared to present it in court. It was complete with audio-visuals and witnesses, but Herriford would have none of it, according to CTV News.

The famous rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion a number of times during an altercation that took place in the summer of 2020. He was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, according to CTV News.