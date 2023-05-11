Officer Charged With Allegedly Stealing Credit Card Information From Man Whose Death She Was Investigating

A Florida police officer has been arrested for alleged credit card theft at a death investigation scene, according to a press conference.

Dianne Ferreira, 25, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing credit card information from a deceased man back in April, according to a press conference from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The Saint Cloud police officer reportedly confessed to taking photos of the credit card, which was allegedly used for various purchases, WTSP reported. (RELATED: Former Police Officer Charged With Stealing $315,000 From Firefighter Support Group)

Ferreira allegedly used the credit card for fuel, food from Wendy’s, and a hotel, the outlet reported. The purchases totaled $450, according to WESH. The statement also said that Ferreira was off work when the incidents occurred in Osceola County.

Two additional charges were canceled after she allegedly attempted to use the credit card for eyelash extensions and a fuel charge, WTSP reported.

The deceased man’s wife said she noticed suspicious charges on the credit card after his death and reported them to the Saint Cloud Police Department, according to the outlet. Ferreira allegedly began using the credit card a day after the man’s passing.

She was arrested for the alleged use of personal identification information of the deceased and fraudulent use of a credit card, WTSP reported.

Ferreira was fired without pay, St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said in the press conference.

“As a member of law enforcement, it makes me sick and nauseous whenever we have to do something like this,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during the press conference. “We treat them like no other person. Everyone is held accountable for their actions.”