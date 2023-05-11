World

Police Motorcycle Escorting Duchess Of Edinburgh Strikes Elderly Woman

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
A police motorcycle escorting Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, collided with a pedestrian in her 80s on Wednesday, British police tell ABC News.

The elderly woman remains in critical condition in the hospital as a result of the incident, according to ABC News. The motorcycle collided with the pedestrian Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London, the Metropolitan Police told the outlet. The department did not provide further details relating to the cause of the collision.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, released a statement about the incident through Buckingham Palace, saying her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to ABC.

Sophie went on to say she was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services.”

Buckingham Palace noted it would be “inappropriate” to comment further about the matter because police are still investigating the accident, ABC reported.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a full-time working royal family member. Her husband, Edward, is the younger brother of King Charles III.

Details surrounding the elderly pedestrian's injuries have not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported to police, and it is unclear if the Duchess of Edinburgh witnessed the collision.

The investigation into the incident continues.