Police Motorcycle Escorting Duchess Of Edinburgh Strikes Elderly Woman

A police motorcycle escorting Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, collided with a pedestrian in her 80s on Wednesday, British police tell ABC News.

The elderly woman remains in critical condition in the hospital as a result of the incident, according to ABC News. The motorcycle collided with the pedestrian Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London, the Metropolitan Police told the outlet. The department did not provide further details relating to the cause of the collision.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has said her “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman in her 80s who is in a critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting the royal.https://t.co/ImuGYOFh29 pic.twitter.com/1BKljW8MTn — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 11, 2023

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, released a statement about the incident through Buckingham Palace, saying her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to ABC.

Sophie went on to say she was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services.”

Buckingham Palace noted it would be “inappropriate” to comment further about the matter because police are still investigating the accident, ABC reported.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a full-time working royal family member. Her husband, Edward, is the younger brother of King Charles III.

BREAKING: Duchess Sophie says her “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman in her 80s who is in a critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle escorting the royal. The incident happened at around 3.21 PM on Wednesday in west London. pic.twitter.com/AR2YzdbZqz — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) May 11, 2023

Details surrounding the elderly pedestrian’s injuries have not been released at this time. (RELATED: Prince Harry’s Ghostwriter Dishes On Some Tense Exchanges With The Former Royal)

No other injuries were reported to police, and it is unclear if the Duchess of Edinburgh witnessed the collision.

The investigation into the incident continues.