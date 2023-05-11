‘Ongoing Pain’: Rashida Tlaib Accuses McCarthy Of Trying To ‘Erase’ The Experiences Of Palestinians

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan accused Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of trying to “erase” the experiences of Palestinians after he tried to cancel an event criticizing the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

Tlaib was the featured speaker at an event Wednesday commemorating Israel’s anniversary of independence as a “catastrophe,” despite an attempt by McCarthy to cancel the event Tuesday in support of the Jewish state. Tlaib responded via Twitter Thursday, accusing McCarthy of trying to hide the stories of Palestinians’ stories of “trauma” and “violence” from Israel. (RELATED: Top House Dem Defends Rashida Tlaib’s Event Calling Israel’s Founding A ‘Catastrophe’)

“He was 8 years old when the Nakba began,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter about a Palestinian man, who spoke at the event about his experience during Israel’s fight for independence. “He told his story of trauma, violence & the ongoing pain. Experiences like his are what McCarthy and others tried to erase, but we didn’t let that happen. His smile and ability to share his story made it all worth it.”

He was 8 years old when the Nakba began. He told his story of trauma, violence & the ongoing pain. Experiences like his are what McCarthy and others tried to erase, but we didn’t let that happen. His smile and ability to share his story made it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/viCyJqCzPf — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 11, 2023

Tlaib’s event “Nakba 75 and the Palestinian People” was set to take place in the House of Representatives side of the U.S. Capitol, marking “75 years since the beginning of the Nakba, which means ‘catastrophe'” and to “educate” Congress on how the “Zionist militias and the new Israeli military violently expelled approximately three-quarters of all Palestinians” to create the nation of Israel in May 1948, according to the event page. McCarthy caught wind of the plan and promptly reserved the event space Tuesday evening for his own event to “support Israel’s right to self-determination and self-defense.”

Tlaib’s event was eventually bailed out by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who allowed Tlaib and the event sponsors to use the a room in the U.S. Committee for Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) office, of which Sanders is chairman.

Happening right now: an educational event about the 75th anniversary of the Nabka: standing room only at Dirksen Senate Office Building. Thanks to Nabka survivors, all the organizers, and members of Congress for making this event happen. pic.twitter.com/wc7SUj0TGk — DAWN MENA (@DAWNmenaorg) May 10, 2023

The event was sponsored by multiple groups with a history of encouraging and pushing anti-Israel beliefs. Organizations such as the Institute for Middle East Understanding, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, Democracy for the Arab World Now and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights have promoted the idea that Israel is an apartheid state and commits human rights abuses and war crimes against Palestinians.

Tlaib and McCarthy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

