REPORT: Marlins’ Top Pitching Prospect (Third Overall In MLB) Eury Perez Set To Make Historical Debut Friday Vs. Reds

It’s a magical time in South Florida sports right now, so why not?

Starting pitcher Eury Perez has to be ecstatic that he can now call South Beach home. The Miami Marlins have called up their top pitching prospect and scheduled him to make his MLB debut Friday when the Fish take on the Cincinnati Reds, according to Craig Mish. And here’s the kicker: Perez only has 44 minor league starts to his name.

“The Miami Marlins are calling up 20 year old top pitching prospect Eury Perez. This historical start will be Friday Night at loanDepot Park against the Cincinnati Reds per sources,” tweeted Mish.

Adding even more hype to Perez’s debut: he isn’t just Miami’s No. 1-ranked pitching prospect, he’s listed as third overall in all of baseball. A right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic, Perez was signed by the Marlins in 2019, joining as an undrafted free agent on a $200,000 deal. From there, Perez progressed to bulk up and get bigger, gaining a solid amount of weight and getting taller as well. Now, Perez comes in at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, and impressively has that frame at only 20 years old.

I consistently watch Marlins games as it is, so I’m definitely gonna have to pencil this in my schedule to be able to see at least a little bit of Eury Perez — you know how jam-packed our “fan-width” is nowadays. There’s just so much content to watch.

But as a supporter of the Fish, I’m gonna have to check out some of this game. I’ve heard from Marlins fans for a while now that Perez has a fastball that is an absolute beauty, consistently in the 95-97 MPH range that can get into the triple digits. And to make that even more impressive, the 100 MPH+ heaters are calculated, so Perez obviously has a high baseball IQ as well. Oh, and his fastball is complimented by a slider, curveball and changeup as well, all of which are solid pitches. (RELATED: REPORT: Oakland Athletics Officially Reach Agreement For Las Vegas Relocation, To Build $1.5 Billion Stadium)

Yeah, this is gonna be fun … count me in for Friday.

Welcome to Miami, Eury!

AND GO FISH!