REPORT: Rihanna Names Her Son After Another Artist

Famous singer Rihanna has finally revealed the name of her 1-year-old baby, and it turns out he’s named after another artist.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their little boy to the world in May 2022 but this is the first time his name is publicly revealed. The youngster’s certificate of live birth listed his name as being Rza Athelston Mayers, according to Daily Mail. He was reportedly named in honor of RZA from the iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, whose original name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, according to the Daily Mail. Eagle-eyed fans may have picked up on subtle hints Rihanna was dropping, after repeatedly stepping out in Wu-Tang branded clothing items since giving birth.

Here’s how you really pronounce the name of Rihanna’s baby son https://t.co/lQlRe4pq8I pic.twitter.com/HLafCJTnNM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 11, 2023

The certificate of live birth also indicates Rza was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reports indicate Rza has his father’s middle name – Athelston – but a number of publications have listed A$AP Rocky’s last name as Athelaston, according to Daily Mail.

Rihanna’s love for the Wu-Tang Clan is not immediately clear, although A$AP Rocky does have ties with the band that were established over the course of his career in music, according to Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna’s baby son’s name is FINALLY revealed after keeping fans guessing for nearly a year https://t.co/VDEfe4f6if pic.twitter.com/n9BcebHD78 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 10, 2023

The Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of the leader of the group, RZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The band soared to fame in the 90s and dropped legendary tracks from their 2000 album Gravel Pit and 1997’s Triumph. according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect Questioned After Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home)

Some of the baby-name hints that Rihanna dropped along the way including an April 5th outing in which she wore a Wu-Tang Clan top while departing restaurant Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica.

The famous singer also debuted a baggy, white RZA shirt three months after giving birth during an outing in New York City, according to Daily Mail.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child.