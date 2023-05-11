Outright Chaos Breaks Out In Toronto-Montreal Game As Fans Brawl In Stands And Supporter Slings Megaphone At Kaye

Utter insanity.

Toronto FC squared off against CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal Tuesday night, and while it was Montreal who landed the 2-1 victory, that’s not what people are talking about. Rather, it’s the outright chaotic scene that happened in the bleachers of BMO Field.

The derby is being completely overshadowed by multiple fights and incidents that took place in the stands, with some of them being recorded and posted on social media. As a result, TFC officials are now investigating.

Like every stadium in sports, Toronto FC’s BMO Field has a section that’s designated for visiting fans, but for some reason, security was a complete no-show to separate a massive brawl that exploded between fans of both clubs.

Hey @TorontoFC, you knew we were coming to the game, you told us there would be security. They came directly at us. You let this happen. Fire the whole security department.#CFMTL #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/W5BeCAzhVs — Ethan (@Ethan960) May 9, 2023

After the match was over, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye attempted to go into the south stands and had to be restrained after a TFC fan was seen screaming at Kaye, and even threw a megaphone at him.

And to make this situation even crazier, these two sides play again Saturday. (RELATED: REPORT: Mookie Betts Rented Airbnb While In Milwaukee So He Would Avoid Haunted Hotel Los Angeles Dodgers Stayed At)

You better believe I’ll be tuned in for this one.