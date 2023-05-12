Here Are The Stars Who Won Big At The 2023 ACM Awards

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) were held Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and some of the biggest winners were also record-setters.

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton hosted the show as fans tuned in to watch the biggest names in country music gather to honor the top artists in each category. Megastar Chris Stapleton won entertainer of the year for the first time, landing his name in the record-books with his big win. This was the artist’s fifth nomination in the category, according to Billboard. He was in good company alongside HARDY and Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen, each who had heir own special moment on the red carpet.

The top winners of the night were HARDY and Lainey Wilson. They each scooped up four awards and were closely followed by Cole Swindell who snagged three awards. Ashley Gorley took home two trophies.

Miranda Lambert won her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, which surpassed Reba McEntire's total of 16 nominations, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Morgan Wallen’s epic comeback continued with his first win as Male Artist of the Year. This was a dramatically different scale of recognition when compared to his nearly career-ending episode in which he used a racial slur.

Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters won new male and female artist of the year, according to Billboard.