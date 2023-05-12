Another Dem Lawmaker Backs Extension Of Trump-Era Border Policy

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown joined with other Democrats who are supporting a proposal to extend Title 42 for another two years to allow the Biden administration to continue removing migrants at the border, according to Politico.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic to expel migrants, ended on Thursday, prompting widespread concern about a surge in migrants at the southern border. Brown, along with Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester, have signed on to a proposal extending Title 42 expulsion authority for two more years. (RELATED: ‘I’m Dreading Going Into Work’: Border Agents Express Worry Ahead Of Title 42’s End)

Brown has called for comprehensive immigration reform but believes that such a bill is unlikely to pass soon, and that the border crisis necessitates more resources be used by authorities in the short term, according to Politico.

Manchin, who represents a deep purple state, is widely considered a vulnerable Democratic senator, as is Tester, in the 2024 election.

SEC. MAYORKAS: “Our borders are not open. People who cross our border unlawfully…will be promptly processed and removed.” pic.twitter.com/dyLZBeWvY9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2023

“I don’t think you can get something comprehensive now, under the pressure of what’s happening at the border,” he said, according to Politico. “It’s clear to me presidents of both parties have failed on this. And we need to send more resources to the border… We need two more years to get this right.”

Brown is facing a 2024 reelection challenge from Matt Dolan, a Republican who has made addressing the border crisis one of the pillars of his campaign.

