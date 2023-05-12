You’ll Be Pumping Iron After Watching The ‘Arnold’ Docuseries Trailer

The trailer for the three part Netflix docuseries “Arnold” dropped Thursday, and it looks absolutely superb.

The series focuses on none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his epic journey from rural Austria to an almost-total takeover of American entertainment, politics, and more. The opening of the show reportedly tells the story of the star’s complicated family life, a stint in the service, and how he figured out how to get out of his small life to become one of the most inspiring and successful immigrants in America, Deadline reported.

“In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona,” the trailer description promises. (RELATED: REPORT: The Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Announced By Paramount Executive)

Netflix is releasing the documentary shortly ahead of the scripted series “FUBAR,” which will feature Schwarzenegger in his first-ever television role, Deadline noted. The story follows a veteran CIA operative who is finally on the brink of retirement, so it sounds like the type of action we’re used to from Arnie.

You can watch the trailer here, and the full series on June 7.