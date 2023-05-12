Investigative Group

Border Patrol Migrant Processing Centers Filled After Trump-Era Policy’s End

Migrant Crossings At Southern Border Increase As Title 42 Policy Expires

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Jennie Taer Investigative Reporter
Border Patrol migrant processing centers are filled with more than 25,000 migrants hours after the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion policy, according to internal agency data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Title 42, which was responsible for the expulsion of more than 2 million migrants, ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The early Friday morning data show that several sectors of the southern border, including Arizona’s Yuma and Tucson sectors, are 219% and 269% over capacity, respectively. (RELATED: Northern, Coastal Border Agents Asked To Deploy South Ahead Of Title 42’s End, Memo Shows)

The custody numbers show that processing centers are mostly full of single adults.

One week ago, processing centers had more than 20,000 migrants in custody, according to an internal document previously obtained by the DCNF. At the time, Tucson sector was at 154% capacity and Yuma’s sector was  at 136% capacity.

Immigrants walk from Mexico into the United States on their way to await processing by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 23, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

“We’re already getting hammered,” a Border Patrol agent working along the southern border, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, recently told the DCNF.

“Agents are being pulled of the line again to work at the tents. We have no agents in the field again other than transport and buses,” the agent added.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

