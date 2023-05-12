Two Earthquakes Hit Within 12 Hours In US State

Two earthquakes struck northern California in less than 12 hours between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The first quake was reported around 4:20pm on Thursday afternoon near East Shore, while the other hit at 3:18am on Friday morning, also in Plumas County at Lake Almanor, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The initial quake reached 5.5 magnitude, while the second measured at roughly 5.2 on the scale.

A series of aftershocks also struck between the two quakes, according to KCRA. Reports of shaking were collected in Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, surrounding counties and as far away as Reno, Nevada.

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Plumas County has caused a disruption in CHP Chico Dispatch cell phone 911 lines and are currently ARE DOWN. If you are unable to get through to 911 via cell, call 530-332-1200. They are working to fix the issue. — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) May 11, 2023

Law enforcement and fire services responded almost immediately after the initial quake, and locals were told to call 911 if they saw downed power lines or smelled or saw gas anywhere, according to a Facebook post from Peninsula Fire Protection District. Residents in Chico were unable to call 911 after the quake caused a disruption to California Highway Patrol’s Chico Dispatch, the Enterprise-Record reported. (RELATED: California Braces For ‘The Big Melt.’ It Could Be Catastrophic)

Plumas County supervisor Tom McGowan said some reports of damage were reported, so propane and water lines throughout the area were turned off. No serious or structural damage has been reported other than the downed lines, but a full survey of any potential damage could take until June, according to ER.