‘I Hear People Screaming’: 9-1-1 Call From Deadly Florida 7-Eleven Shooting Released

Authorities recently released a 9-1-1 call from a deadly May 4 shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Dania Beach, Florida, WPLG Local 10 News reported Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) responded after suspected shooter Darren Rosenthal injured one individual in the parking lot and killed another, 11-year-old boy Syed Naabigh Ali, inside the convenience store, according to WPLG.

The response followed a terrifying 9-1-1 call from an individual hidden within the 7-Eleven, the outlet reported.

“I hear people screaming,” the caller said before telling the dispatcher they heard the shooting “10 seconds ago” and asking for a police response “as fast as possible,” according to a recording of the call obtained by WPLG.

“We were getting ice cream,” the caller responded when queried about the purpose of their visit to the convenience store, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man 47 Years After 22-Year-Old 7-Eleven Clerk Was Murdered In Cold Case)

Family and a close friends are grieving the loss of 11-year-old Syed Naabigh Ali, who was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven on Friday. https://t.co/OdOV1SeAcY — 48 Hours (@48hours) May 7, 2023

Rosenthal eventually died after he turned the gun on himself. The individual injured in the parking lot was later transported by paramedics to a local hospital, according to WPLG.

Authorities described the shooting as a “random act” with BSO spokesperson Carey Codd emphasizing the lack of an apparent “connection between the two victims,” the outlet reported.

Ali’s brother Talaal, who survived the shooting, emphasized he did “not wish this on anyone ever,” according to WSVN.

Describing Ali, his chess teacher, Omar Durani, said “he was too young to be taken away from us” before adding “I don’t know how you make sense of it, but I know the one thing is that you can’t lose faith in God,” the outlet reported.

“Everybody loves him,” said Muzna Marzouq, one of Ali’s teachers, before describing him as among the “kind of people that are angels,” according to WSVN.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing although a motive has yet to be found, WPLG reported.