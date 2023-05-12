Georgia Man Allegedly Steals Sheriff’s Office SUV Minutes After Being Released From Jail

A Georgia man walked into a sheriff’s office parking lot Wednesday and allegedly stole an SUV, according to surveillance video.

Andrew Novak posted a $10,000 bond, then walked into the sheriff’s parking lot, News4JAX reported. He reportedly saw a sheriff SUV driving down the road, and ducked behind a golf cart. The man walked down the line of cars and disappeared. Seconds later, an SUV backed up and drove away. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old In Custody After Allegedly Stealing School Bus, Attempting To Run Someone Over)

Video obtained by News4JAX shows a man fresh out of jail stealing a Camden County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, deputies said. https://t.co/oSYnWBWsQA — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 12, 2023

Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) didn’t realize the SUV was stolen until they received a 911 call. “Somebody else on the road said there was a patrol car driving recklessly on the road and they didn’t think it was right,” CCSO Col. Chuck Byerly said, News4JAX reported.

CCSO received a phone call from a wrecker yard that Novak had allegedly entered. He reportedly told employees he needed to pick up his car. Novak’s car was impounded when he was arrested for DUI and drug possession on Monday, according to News4JAX.

Novak is charged with theft of a government vehicle and potentially impersonating law enforcement, depending on further investigation, News4JAX reported. CCSO is also conducting an internal investigation to discover how the SUV was stolen. CCSO is investigating whether the car was hotwired or the SUV was left unlocked with keys inside.

Georgia is ranked the 10th highest state for vehicle thefts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). “We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting,” David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB said in a news release.

CCSO did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.