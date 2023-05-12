‘They’ll Have To Say Something’: Psaki Says Biden Admin Will Need To Answer For Hunter After Investigation Concludes

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday on MSNBC that the White House will have to answer for Hunter Biden if Republicans prove he broke the law.

The House Oversight Committee released a memo Wednesday that allegedly showed Hunter’s Chinese business partner tried to conceal a significant foreign payment to the Biden family via a complex laundering scheme. The committee also alleged the Biden family tried to hide more than $10 million in payments from foreign nationals through a network of privately-held companies.

“Jen, this idea of a Biden crime family, like they’re the Gambino’s or something, has certain resonance within a media bubble,” co-host Willie Geist said. “That’s why certain members of Congress, and in the House in particular, they talk about it, because they hear it on podcasts and TV shows and from certain wings of their party. Was it something you guys in the White House ever felt like you had to address? Did you ever feel there was a problem there? Do you think we’ll hear anything about it from this White House?”

“I think if there is – when there’s a conclusion of the investigation into Hunter, they’ll have to say something,” Psaki said. “But I think what’s important to remember here is, to echo Gene … not just Comer, but Jim Jordan … oversees the subcommittee on the weaponization of government. He promised dozens of whistleblowers. Nothing, it’s May, nothing. And on the Biden front, as a human being — and the president has spoken to this — Hunter had a very public – he wrote a book about it – struggle with drug addiction.” (RELATED: ‘Bank Records Don’t Lie’: Comer Says GOP About To Drop Bomb On Biden Scandal)

“As everybody here has said, if he broke the law and did something that warrants steps, then they are not going to stand in the way of that. But at the same time, there are things we know about this,” she added, again noting Hunter’s public drug addiction before arguing if there was something “nefarious” going on behind the scenes, “Republicans … would have found it by now.”

Hunter, on at least one occasion, traveled with his father to China on an official visit when Joe Biden was vice president. Hunter was serving as an unpaid board member of the Chinese equity firm BHR Partners, according to a statement from his lawyer.