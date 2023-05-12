Musk Names Linda Yaccarino As New Twitter CEO

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Friday that NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of the social media platform.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! [Yaccarino] will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” Musk tweeted.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Musk announced Thursday evening that he had found a replacement who will start in six weeks and will be responsible for oversight of products, software and systems operations. (RELATED: Will Musk’s Reported Pick For Twitter CEO Usher In Another Era Of Censorship?)

Musk has served as CEO of Twitter since purchasing the company in October 2022. In December, Musk ran a poll asking users whether he should step down as CEO, with a majority voting “yes.”

Musk announced in February he would be stepping down from the role by the end of 2023.

The Twitter staff has been cut by more than 80% under Musk’s leadership, the CEO told the BBC in April.